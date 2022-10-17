Illegal dental lab sealed, doctor arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar on Monday sealed an illegal dental lab in Tehkal locality of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan received a complaint that an illegal dental lab was operating in Ghaffar Abad area of Tehkal Lower, which prompted him to order Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Syeda Zainab Naqvi for immediate action.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner inspected the dental lab and found dirty and unhygienic equipment.

She expressed anguish over the poor cleanliness conditions of the lab, ordered to seal the lab and arrested the doctor.