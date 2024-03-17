Illegal Detention Case: Police Officials Booked Under Anti Terrorism Act
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Four police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) were booked for manhandling and opening fire on a bailiff (team) who visited Karampur Police to recover three illegally detained citizens.
According to official sources, a citizen named Sajjad Shah had approached the Lahore High Court Multan Bench for recovery of illegally detained Azhar Shah at Karampur Police Station. Lahore High Court Multan Bench deputed a bailiff for the recovery of the detained citizen.
The police officials including SHO Nasir Mahmood manhandled and even another two officials opened fire to frighten the Bailiff when the team rushed to the Police Station.
The Bailiff reported the incident to the Lahore High Court Multan Bench.
The Lahore High Court Multan Bench took notice and directed police high-ups to appear before the court. Meanwhile, the police authorities inquired about the incident and registered a case against the four police officials including SHO under 7ATA, 343 and 324 of PPC.
Similarly, SHO Nasir Mahmood and an ASI Muhammad Idrees were arrested, however, the other two police officials Saeed Ahmed and Rana Tanvir managed to escape.
