Open Menu

Illegal Detention Case: Police Officials Booked Under Anti Terrorism Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Illegal detention case: police officials booked under anti terrorism act

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Four police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) were booked for manhandling and opening fire on a bailiff (team) who visited Karampur Police to recover three illegally detained citizens.

According to official sources, a citizen named Sajjad Shah had approached the Lahore High Court Multan Bench for recovery of illegally detained Azhar Shah at Karampur Police Station. Lahore High Court Multan Bench deputed a bailiff for the recovery of the detained citizen.

The police officials including SHO Nasir Mahmood manhandled and even another two officials opened fire to frighten the Bailiff when the team rushed to the Police Station.

The Bailiff reported the incident to the Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

The Lahore High Court Multan Bench took notice and directed police high-ups to appear before the court. Meanwhile, the police authorities inquired about the incident and registered a case against the four police officials including SHO under 7ATA, 343 and 324 of PPC.

Similarly, SHO Nasir Mahmood and an ASI Muhammad Idrees were arrested, however, the other two police officials Saeed Ahmed and Rana Tanvir managed to escape.

Related Topics

Multan Fire Lahore High Court Police Police Station Nasir Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

12 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

13 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

15 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

15 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

15 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

15 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

15 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

15 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan