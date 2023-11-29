Illegal detention not to be tolerated in police stations: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, said on Wednesday that illegal detention would not be tolerated in police stations across Multan region.

Strict action will be taken against the concerned police personnel.

He expressed these views along with City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana during a visit to different police stations in Multan district.

He directed officials to treat citizens politely and respect those who come to the police stations, listen to their problems, and try to solve them.

RPO and CPO visited Haram Gate, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Kotwali and Chahliek police stations late at night.

SP City division Hasan Raza Khakhi was also present.

He inspected the hawalat, boundary wall and security arrangements.

He also directed police officials to make the patrolling system effective and the vehicles of the concerned police stations should remain patrolling constantly.

He said that Multan region police was utilizing all possible resources to control crime.