UrduPoint.com

Illegal Detention Not To Be Tolerated, RPO Warns Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Illegal detention not to be tolerated, RPO warns officers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Thursday warned officers of strict action over illegal detention

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Thursday warned officers of strict action over illegal detention.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings at his office, the regional police officer said that no one would be allowed to arrest citizens illegally.

He said there would be no space in the department for the officers involved in illegal detention and misuse of powers.

On this occasion, he ordered relaxation in the punishment of different officials. He directed officials to perform their duties with honesty and added that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Police (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive fa ..

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive families

10 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves advocate general appointme ..

Punjab cabinet approves advocate general appointment

7 seconds ago
 Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamic ..

Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamics

10 minutes ago
 Election date: LHC issues notice on plea for inter ..

Election date: LHC issues notice on plea for interpretation of single bench orde ..

9 seconds ago
 Fisheries diagonostic laboratory serving farmers f ..

Fisheries diagonostic laboratory serving farmers for better production

11 seconds ago
 AstraZeneca announces move to Dubai Science Park w ..

AstraZeneca announces move to Dubai Science Park with new sustainable offices ah ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.