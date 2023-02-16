Illegal detention not to be tolerated, RPO warns officers

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Thursday warned officers of strict action over illegal detention

Holding a police orderly room proceedings at his office, the regional police officer said that no one would be allowed to arrest citizens illegally.

He said there would be no space in the department for the officers involved in illegal detention and misuse of powers.

On this occasion, he ordered relaxation in the punishment of different officials. He directed officials to perform their duties with honesty and added that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.