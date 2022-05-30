Illegal detention: police officers punished

(@FahadShabbir)

Former SHO Muzffarabad police station was demoted to ASI for detaining a couple illegally who got married of their own choice

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Former SHO Muzffarabad police station was demoted to ASI for detaining a couple illegally who got married of their own choice.

According to police, SHO Haji Liaqat and trainee Sub-inspector named Safdar Hussain arrested the girl and husband allegedly for contracting love marriage.

Later, after release the couple appeared before court to register statement as they were wrongfully detained by the police. The matter was brought into CPO's notice who suspended both of the police officers before ordered to hold enquiry into alleged claim of the couple. Today, enquiry report proved charges against the suspended officials to which SHO was demoted, while trainee Sub-inspector terminated from service.