Illegal drug factory sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :An illegal drug factory situated at Jhang Road was sealed here on Sunday.

A spokesman of the Health department said that drug inspector on a tip-off, conducted raid at Jhang Road and found an illicit drug factory in operational condition.

The inspector immediately sealed premises of the factory in addition to taking heavy quantity of unregistered drugs and other material into custody.

A case had also been registered against factory owner while further investigationwas underway, he added.