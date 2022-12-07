Illegal fertilizers factory unearthed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture department claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed an illegal fertilizer factory and seized spurious DAP and Single Super Phosphate, in the precincts of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

A spokesman for the agriculture department said that Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood and AC Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain along with a team raided in FIEDMC area and unearthed the fertilizer factory.

The team sealed the factory besides seizing substandard fertilizer worth Rs 4 million.

Police have registered a case against the owner Irshad Ahmad Bhatti and started investigation.