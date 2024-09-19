Illegal fish hunters arrested, fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Wild life Malik Mudasir Riaz, Deputy Director wild life Sargodha Madam Arooj Zaheer launched a massive crackdown against illegal hunters of fish here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Deputy Director along with Inspector Syed Sajid Abbas, Incharge District raid squad Ali Raza and Inspector Shahid Ahmed conducted raid at the River Jehlum Murad wala area and arrested two illegal fish hunters,besides imposing a fine of Rs50,000 on them.

Later, the team also arrested seven illegal hunters of rare birds from the same site and started legal action against them.