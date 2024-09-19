Illegal Fish Hunters Arrested, Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Wild life Malik Mudasir Riaz, Deputy Director wild life Sargodha Madam Arooj Zaheer launched a massive crackdown against illegal hunters of fish here on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson, Deputy Director along with Inspector Syed Sajid Abbas, Incharge District raid squad Ali Raza and Inspector Shahid Ahmed conducted raid at the River Jehlum Murad wala area and arrested two illegal fish hunters,besides imposing a fine of Rs50,000 on them.
Later, the team also arrested seven illegal hunters of rare birds from the same site and started legal action against them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra set to host two-day kids' Carnival2 minutes ago
-
Three-week long Independence Day celebrations conclude at PMC2 minutes ago
-
Nephew kills two uncles over property dispute in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha division to observe 'Dengue Day' on Sep 2512 minutes ago
-
KPRA Mardan confiscates restaurant’s sales records on Swat Motorway22 minutes ago
-
Speeding van crushes motorcycle in Kasur, killed 222 minutes ago
-
KIIR leader calls for UN access to Kashmir to address human rights abuses22 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road mishap32 minutes ago
-
200 criminals so far arrested in Sep42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pediatric Federation pushes for 'ROP' awareness, early screening to save newborn vision1 hour ago
-
Global artists to join Sindh's cultural celebration from September 26: Asif Hyder Shah2 hours ago
-
Four women die as gravel-laden dumper truck crushes Mehndi ceremony2 hours ago