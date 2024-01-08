Open Menu

Illegal Foreigner Not Permitted To Stay In Pakistan: Secy Interior

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Federal Secretary of Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani on Monday said that illegal foreigners would not be allowed to stay in Pakistan. The foreigners could stay in this country with valid documents, he said while chairing a meeting held here

The meeting was attended by representatives of NADRA, Passport Office, provincial governments and other concerned institutions.

The secretary said that return of illegally staying foreigners to their country is one of the government's priorities.

He further stated that the process of repatriation of illegal aliens would continue till the objectives were achieved.

It was also decided in the meeting that the whole process of confiscating business and property of all such illegal persons would be made more effective and faster in the coming days, said the spokesperson of the ministry of interior in a press note.

