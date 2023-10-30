Illegal foreigners must leave by October 31: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi has notified that all foreigners residing illegally in the district of Hyderabad must voluntarily return to their respective countries by the specified deadline of October 31, 2023, and there will be no extension granted in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi has notified that all foreigners residing illegally in the district of Hyderabad must voluntarily return to their respective countries by the specified deadline of October 31, 2023, and there will be no extension granted in this regard.

He said those non-citizens who do not comply will face necessary actions by the government to ensure their repatriation.

He clarified that the government has complete information regarding the addresses and family members of all illegal residents in Hyderabad.

Therefore, he added that to avoid any potential inconvenience, they must return to their home countries before November 1.

He further mentioned that illegal Afghan residents could take up to the equivalent of 50,000 Pakistani rupees in Afghan Currency with them and government will extend all possible assistance to those non-citizens who wish to return to their homeland willingly and concerned individuals could contact the relevant police stations for further information.