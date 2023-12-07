RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy.

The decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan, the Army Chief said.

The COAS made these remarks during his visit to Peshawar where he interacted with Army officers, soldiers, and participants of First Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workshop National, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of Illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts.

The COAS interacted with the officers and soldiers who have displayed gallantry actions during different counter-terrorism operations.

General Asim Munir lauded their heroic and exemplary feats and said, “Nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplishments of its Armed Forces. Pakistan is destined to succeed and Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood, InshaAllah”.

The COAS also had an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1).

While addressing the participants, COAS said ‘’The resolute support of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development’’, COAS remarked.

Linking prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , the COAS emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.

The COAS also highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts.

COAS also highlighted, “Illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms.”

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.