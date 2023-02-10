Illegal fuel agency sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :An illegal petrol agency was sealed and a huge quantity of fuel was recovered from there, on Friday.

According to the official sources, a Civil Defence team, headed by District Civil Defence Officer Saira Rafique, conducted a raid in Chak No 47-NB, sealed an illegal petrol sale point and seized the fuel stored there.

A case was registered against the owner, Zohaib, with police station concerned.