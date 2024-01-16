Open Menu

Illegal Fuel Recovered During Crackdown In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Illegal fuel recovered during crackdown in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The district police have intensified crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district and recovered 390 liters of Diesel and petrol on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

The police have registered cases against 2 persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.

During the crackdown, the police also recovered 12 plastic canes.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.

