Illegal Fuel Recovered During Police Crackdown In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district police have intestified crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district and recovered 890 liters of Diesel and petrol on Friday.
According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.
The police have registered cases against six persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.
During the crackdown, the police also recovered 30 plastic cane and bottles.
DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.
Recent Stories
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Front appeals Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as 'Black Day'5 minutes ago
-
PML-N likely to unveil its written manifesto in next couple of days: Irfan Siddiqui5 minutes ago
-
Indian forces have intensified atrocities in IIOJK ahead of India’s R-Day: APHC25 minutes ago
-
Four bike rider fall into canal25 minutes ago
-
Mother, two children injured in LPG cylinder blast1 hour ago
-
6000kg mislabeled cooking oil, 800 litres adulterated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
Several passengers injured in Pattoki accident2 hours ago
-
Mother, two kids suffer burns in gas cylinder blast2 hours ago
-
In "positive exchanges" Pak, Iran diplomats emphasise dialogue, brotherhood2 hours ago
-
Pak-US relations set on boosting economy, trade: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
PMSA saves seriously ill fisherman at sea, transfers to hospital11 hours ago
-
Ambassador commends EU Parliament for condemning human rights abuses in IIOJK12 hours ago