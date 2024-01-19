Open Menu

Illegal Fuel Recovered During Police Crackdown In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Illegal fuel recovered during police crackdown in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district police have intestified crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district and recovered 890 liters of Diesel and petrol on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

The police have registered cases against six persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.

During the crackdown, the police also recovered 30 plastic cane and bottles.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.

