UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Fuel Shops, Decanting Outlets Sealed In Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Illegal fuel shops, decanting outlets sealed in Hassanabdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The local administration in Hassanabdal on Monday launched crackdown against outlets illegally providing loose fuel and decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities in various parts of the rural areas.

A team of local administration along with municipal administration and civil defense led by assistant commissioner Zuniara Jalil paid surprise visit at various urban localities of the tehsil and sealed one shop for provide loose petroleum products including petrol and diesel to the consumers through illegal facility. Moreover, during the crackdown two different detecting outlets were sealed where LPG cylinders were refilled illegally.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, assistant commissioner Zuniara Jalil has said that these outlets faced action as they were operating illegally besides there was no safety measures were adopted besides there was no fire extinguisher was available to meet any emergency.

She said that the illegal petroleum agencies, mini petrol pumps and illegal LPG decanting shops were causing loss to national exchequer and at the same time endangering for human life and properties, so that crackdown has launched in public interest. She said that decanting out lets in residential areas are not only illegal, but also pose a serious threat to the shopkeepers and their neighbors. "The smaller cylinder for LPG is manufactured locally, and bears the trademark Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) logo. During inspection of confiscated cylinders, none of them bears the trademark logo as they had been made by unauthorized companies," she said.

Related Topics

Fire LPG Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Visit Same Gas Mini

Recent Stories

Chairman ACE takes notice over delay in anti-corru ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 22 Feb 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

CCP, IPO sign MoU for information sharing, capacit ..

2 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

26 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.