Illegal Fuel Worth Over Rs 2m Seized, Case Registered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have seized 60900 liters of illegal diesel and petrol worth over Rs two million on Saturday and registered case against the accused.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO chowk Qureshi police station, Kaleemullah Gadi seized 3 trucks and Mazda with illegal 54500 liters of Iranian diesel and 6400 liters of illegal petrol.

SHO along with Sub Inspector Zia and ASI Muhammad Nawaz stopped and checked 3 Hino trucks and Mazda, recovered illegal diesel and petrol from them and arrested seven outlaws.

The case was registered against the accused.

