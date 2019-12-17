UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Furniture Workshops Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Illegal furniture workshops sealed

Forest Range Officer Kaghan Tuesday dismantled various saw mills and seized illegally cut timber here on Tuesday

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Forest Range Officer Kaghan Tuesday dismantled various saw mills and seized illegally cut timber here on Tuesday.

After receiving complaints about use of illegally cut timber in furniture manufacturing units situated in Kaghan, Jareed and Nordi, a team of Kaghan forest range raided these areas, razed several saw mills and sealed furniture factories.

The authorities warned of strict action against those involved in illegal cutting of forest and its usage in making furniture and said steps were also afoot to stop activities of timber mafia.

Recent Stories

Youth can promote good image of country through so ..

30 seconds ago

Supreme Court issues notice to Sindh government on ..

33 seconds ago

Foolproof security of churches ordered: Shoaib Das ..

34 seconds ago

National Assembly to hold dialogue on role of Parl ..

36 seconds ago

Cannabis possession case; Accused sent on judicial ..

5 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly, FM discuss appointment ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.