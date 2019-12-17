Illegal furniture workshops sealed

Forest Range Officer Kaghan Tuesday dismantled various saw mills and seized illegally cut timber here on Tuesday

After receiving complaints about use of illegally cut timber in furniture manufacturing units situated in Kaghan, Jareed and Nordi, a team of Kaghan forest range raided these areas, razed several saw mills and sealed furniture factories.

The authorities warned of strict action against those involved in illegal cutting of forest and its usage in making furniture and said steps were also afoot to stop activities of timber mafia.