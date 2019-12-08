Illegal gas pipeline detected

MULTAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::The task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected 1500 metre illegal gas pipeline, being laid at Chak Number 135/10-R Jadeed Rahima Chowk in Jehanian.

According to SNGPL sources, two accused- Muhammad Aashiq and Irshad collected Rs 5000 from each villager of Jadeed Rahimia Chowk for supplying gas.

After collecting money, the accused were laying pipleline when task force Incharge Tehseen Ullah Khan along with other staffers raided on the spot and recovered the illegal pipeline. The accused fled the scene.

A report has been lodged with Thatha police station for the registration of case against the accused.