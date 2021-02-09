Illegal gateway exchange raided in Burewala

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Tuesday carried out a successful raid in Burewala against grey telephone trafficking.

The raid was conducted at a private residence near Canal Road behind Government High School/ Market GaggooMandi in Burewala.

During the raid, 9 illegal VoIP gateways along with 16 TP Link Routers, 9 internet devices and other equipment was recovered. One person was arrested and further investigation is underway, said spokesman of the PTA.

The successful raid is a demonstration of PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.