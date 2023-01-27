Illegal goods worth Rs 400m seized in Quetta

The Custom Intelligence of Quetta on Friday conducted a major operation against smugglers and recovered a huge cache of foreign goods worth Rs 400 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Custom Intelligence of Quetta on Friday conducted a major operation against smugglers and recovered a huge cache of foreign goods worth Rs 400 million.

A handout issued by the Customs Quetta said that during an operation carried out by the Intelligence Quetta Customs, as many as 94 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes, 3 non-custom paid vehicles, illegal mobile phones and other miscellaneous items were seized.

The value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 400 million.

It merits mentioning here that Customs Intelligence is conducting operations in the province with less manpower and under difficult condition.