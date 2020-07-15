UrduPoint.com
Illegal House Arrest Of Mirwaiz Farooq By Indian Authorities Strongly Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Illegal house arrest of Mirwaiz Farooq by Indian authorities strongly condemned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Mirwaiz forum of Hurriyat AJK chapter in its meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, has strongly condemned the illegal house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the Indian authorities in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Chaired by its Convener Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, the Forum deplored that Indian troops had intensified their acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir where youth were martyred in staged encounters on daily basis.

The participants of the meeting rejected the issuance of domicile certificates of occupied Jammu & Kashmir to Indian nationals saying the move is illegal and against International law, UN resolutions and specifically the 4th Geneva Convention.

