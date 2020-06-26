UrduPoint.com
Illegal House Demolished, State Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool on Friday retrieved state land worth more than Rs 10 million.

The AC raided in Chak 192/R-B and got demolished an illegal house which was being constructed on one kanal state land.

The AC also filed a complaint against illegal occupants - Sher Ali and Usman - before concerned police for registration of a case, said a spokesman of local administration.

