Illegal housing colony, plaza sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing scheme and plaza and got retrieved five-kanal land, allocated for the public utilities in two housing schemes on Friday.

The enforcement team sealed the Defence Fort, established on the land of Chak No 223-RB, a plaza set up on a plot No 2-W-101 on Susan Road, Madina Town.

The FDA got possession of 2.36 land in Jawad Town near Chak No 223-RB and 2.32-kanal land in Madina Garden near Chak No 234-RB.