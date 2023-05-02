UrduPoint.com

Illegal Housing Colony, Plot Sealed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony and a residential plot over its illegal commercial use in the city.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that enforcement team headed by Director Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj inspected the status of SMD City and found it illegal as its owner developed this scheme without completing codal requirements.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed the premises of the illegal colony and demolished its structure in addition to issuing warning to its developers to avoid from selling plot in this scheme until it was got legalized.

Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also sealed a plot No.679.B in Sir SyedTown as its owner was using it for commercial purposes without getting permissionand paying its commercialization fee, he added.

