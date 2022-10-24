Illegal housing colony sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing colony and demolished its structures, here on Monday.

A spokesman said that the FDA enforcement team checked status of a colony namely 'Grand Housing Arena', developed in Chak No 235-RB and found it illegal.

Therefore, the FDA team not only sealed premises and sales office of the illegal scheme, but also demolished its structure and warned the developer to get the scheme legalised before selling any plot in it; otherwise, he would also be sent behind bars.

He said that under the Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions. Therefore, no one would be allowed to violate the law and mint money by selling properties in illegal housing colonies, he added.