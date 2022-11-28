Illegal housing colony sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing colony and removed encroachments from Susan Road here on Monday.

A spokesman said that the FDA checked status of various housing schemes and found Raza City situated at Chak No 239-GB illegal as it was developed without completing code requirements.

The FDA enforcement team sealed premises and sales office of the colony and warned its developer to avoid selling plots before getting the scheme legalised; otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed encroachments from Susan Road by confiscating material of the encroachers. Shopkeepers were also warned to avoid encroaching upon the land again, spokesman added.