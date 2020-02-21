Illegal housing colony sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony near here on Friday.

On the direction of DG FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the team headed by Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan checked legal status of Gulberg Green Housing Scheme on Rasalaywala road near Chak No 222-RB and declared it illegal.

The team sealed the colony and demolished its structures.

The team also removed all types of temporary and cemented encroachments near under-construction Kashmir bridge.