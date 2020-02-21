UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Housing Colony Sealed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Illegal housing colony sealed in Faisalabad

The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony near here on Friday.

On the direction of DG FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the team headed by Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan checked legal status of Gulberg Green Housing Scheme on Rasalaywala road near Chak No 222-RB and declared it illegal.

The team sealed the colony and demolished its structures.

The team also removed all types of temporary and cemented encroachments near under-construction Kashmir bridge.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Gulberg All Housing

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

16 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

29 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

38 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

56 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

57 minutes ago

Influential political families of Swat join PTI

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.