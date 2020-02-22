Illegal housing colony sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team sealed illegal and unapproved housing colony at Risalay Wala Raod in an ongoing operation against the illegal housing schemes here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team sealed illegal and unapproved housing colony at Risalay Wala Raod in an ongoing operation against the illegal housing schemes here on Saturday.

The team led by Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj took action against unapproved housing scheme � Gulberg Green Housing Scheme � at Chak No.

222-GB Risalay Wala Road and sealed it after demolishing its main gate, boundary walls and other illegal constructions, said FDA spokesman here.

The management of the unapproved housing scheme was directed to get formal approval from authorities concerned for establishing the housing colony by fulfilling necessary code formalities, he added.

He asked the attending buyers to get legal status of housing scheme verified before purchasing plots to avoid any difficulty. He added that FDA had also issued list of illegal housing schemes in this regard.