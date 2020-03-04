Illegal housing colony sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing colony and directed its owners to get this scheme legalized before sale of its plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing colony and directed its owners to get this scheme legalized before sale of its plots.

FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that according to Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but developers of a private housing scheme in chak no 8-JB started constructions without getting prior permission from the FDA.

The team sealed the premises of scheme and demolished structures.

Police registered a case against four developers including Malik Gulzar, Malik Farhan, Malik Manzoor and other.