Illegal housing colony sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing scheme near here Friday.

According to the FDA source, an enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya, during inspection, sealed SMD Homes on Sargodha Road.

The team also demolished illegal constructions made there.

The FDA has set up a special Khidmat Centre at the office for granting approvals of private housing schemes and now it is a responsibility of developers to submit their files and get approval, the source added.