Illegal Housing Colony, Three Commercial Buildings Sealed

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 10:44 PM

District administration has sealed an illegal housing colony and three commercial buildings while demolished constructions during the ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed an illegal housing colony and three commercial buildings while demolished constructions during the ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, the crackdown against illegal housing colonies and buildings was continued across the district. In the regard, the Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu along with team sealed an illegal housing colony situated near Mian Channu bypass.

The team also demolished constructions on the illegal colony.

The assistant commissioner visited Wajihwala area and sealed Al-Sadiq Plaza, Waris Market and Dream Land commercial market for construction without legal permission from the quarters concerned.

The DC Shahid Fareed has urged masses to avoid business in such illegal housing colonies and commercial units and asked them to confirm legal status of the colony before investing money. He said that these housing colonies have been established on the agriculture land.

