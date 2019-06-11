Illegal housing scheme Blue World City directed to stop add by Rawalpindi Development Authority

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed the owner of illegal housing scheme, Blue World City, Chakri Road Rawalpindi to immediately stop advertisements through print, electronic and social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed the owner of illegal housing scheme, Blue World City, Chakri Road Rawalpindi to immediately stop advertisements through print, electronic and social media

According to RDA spokesman, the authority issued notice to the owner of the illegal housing scheme and its developer under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

They have been warned of strict action in accordance with the law if the advertisements were not stopped.

The RDA has advised the general public not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check status of the housing project at RDA's official website, he added.