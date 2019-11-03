UrduPoint.com
Illegal Housing Schemes Barred From Booking Process

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Illegal housing schemes barred from booking process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Assistant Director Monitoring and Evaluation Master Plan Amir Khan Pathan has given last warning of seven days to all unlawfully operating housing schemes in Jamshoro district to stop the booking process.

Talking of the media in Jamshoro on Sunday, he said that around 300 housing schemes in the district had not obtained NOCs from Sehwan Development Authority and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

He told that all those housing schemes had been issued notices to stop the booking process and get the required approval within 7 days to prevent action.

According to him, such schemes were located in Nooriabad, Loonikot and along M9 Motorway, Indus Highway and National Highway in Kotri town.

