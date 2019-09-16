Illegal Housing Schemes; Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to Gulshan-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Regent Farms

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday issued notices to the owners of two illegal housing schemes namely Gulshan-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Dhamiyal Road and Regent Farms, Moza Chakra, Chakri Interchange Rawalpindi/Islamabad to stop illegal advertisements and development work

According to a RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA on the directive of Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

The owners of the illegal housing schemes were warned of strict action if illegal advertisements on electronic and print media and development work were not stopped.

RDA under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices to the rules violators.

RDA would seal the site/booking offices of the illegal housing schemes and FIRs would also be lodged against the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

The authority also advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme which were declared illegal by RDA.

He said, RDA MP&TE on the instructions of the Director General RDA had launched operation against illegal housing schemes.