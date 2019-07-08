UrduPoint.com
Illegal Housing Societies: RDA Issues Notices To 14 Schemes At Dhamyal, Chakri & Adyala Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to 14 housing schemes declaring them illegal on Dhamyal, Chakri and Adyala Roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to 14 housing schemes declaring them illegal on Dhamyal, Chakri and Adyala Roads.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority on the directives of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Nadeem Ahmad Abro and Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

Illegal housing schemes on Dhamyal road including Mehmood Town, Moza Misriot, Bank Colony Phase-II, Chinar Valley Moza Banda Nagiyal, Raja Muhammad Asif Sub-division Iqbal Town, Al-Madina Town Moza Misriot and Kashmir Heaven Valley Banda Nagiyal, Chakri road schemes identified as Al-Jannat Garden, Blue World City and Al-Haram City Phase-III (Danial Town) and Adyala road projects namely Adyala Town, City Town Moza Trahya, Gahi Syedan to Jorian Road and Gallop Green Farm Homes were issued notices and challans.

The Director MP&TE RDA under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010 issued notices to the owners the housing schemes and warned of strict action if the advertisements were not stopped on electronic and print media.

He informed that the RDA had advised the general public not to investment in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Schemes which had been declared illegal by the authority.

The RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said, DG RDA had directed MP&TE directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and the development work and construction of booking and site offices should also be stopped without any discrimination.

