Illegal Hunters Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Five people involved in illegal hunting of rare birds were arrested.
Acting on the orders of the deputy director wildlife, Inspector Syed Sajid Abbas Shah, in charge District Raid Squad Sargodha, along with Inspector Tehsil Shahpur Mudassar Abbas Maken, head watcher Shahid Ahmad and head watcher Shahid Imran conducted a night operation in the riverine area of Kundan.
The authorities confiscated the equipment used by the hunters and imposed a fine of Rs70,000 on them. Deputy Director of Wildlife Sargodha region Arooj Zaheer said that legal action against those involved in illegal hunting of rare birds would continue.
