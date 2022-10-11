Illegal hunting of wildlife, fish to be discouraged strictly: Sarfraz Magassi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries south Punjab Sarfraz Magassi on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in illegal hunting of birds and fish.

He was chairing a meeting here. Sarfraz directed officials to take steps to prevent illegal hunting of falcon and migratory birds. He directed the Wildlife Officers to ensure regular patrolling in their respective areas.

The illegal fishing would not be allowed in River Indus, he said.

About the ongoing development projects, the secretary maintained that delay in completion of such projects would not be tolerated. All the development projects should be completed within the stipulated time period, he instructed.

One hundred percent utilization of development funds must be ensured, he stated. Additional Secretary Fahad Haider Buzdar, Chief Forest Officer Javed Gull and Director Fisheries Dr Zahid Sharif were also present.