UrduPoint.com

Illegal Hydrants Demolished Near Jail Chowrangi Flyover: Administrator Karachi

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Illegal hydrants demolished near Jail Chowrangi flyover: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Friday said that illegal hydrants have been demolished during a major operation near Jail Chowrangi flyover.

"The KMC store built under the flyover has also been demolished and all the walls built under the flyover were removed.

The operation launched at Jail Chowrangi will continue till the encroachments are cleared," the Administrator said this while supervising the grand operation conducted by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday night against encroachments near Jail Chowrangi.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that the work of establishing a park and urban forest has been started on the vacated area.

He said that according to the Supreme Court's judgment, encroachments cannot be established under bridges and flyovers.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman reached Jail Chowrangi late at night and personally supervised the operation.

He said that water was stolen during the night hours, robbing the rights of the citizens which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that encroachment is a bad mark on the forehead of the city, so the encroachment mafia cannot be allowed to set foot anywhere in the city.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman inspected the Jail Chowrangi flyover and the surrounding areas after the encroachment removal and gave the necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

He said that this place should be continuously monitored so that in the future any encroachments will not be established here.

The Administrator said that thousands of tons of garbage have also been removed from Jail Chowrangi flyover loop after which the work of creating an urban forest has been started here.

He directed the Director General Parks to improve the green belts of all the roads in the city and to plant saplings in empty spaces.

He directed that seasonal flower should also be planted at 28 major roads managed by KMC.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Water Jail All From

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

1 hour ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

1 hour ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.