Illegal Ice Factory, Sweets Unit Sealed In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The district administration has sealed an illegal ice factory and a sweets production unit operating in a residential street of Mohalla Toiyanwala, following public complaints.
The action was taken after residents lodged grievances through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” portal, reporting that the units were causing constant noise, heavy traffic, and safety hazards due to large ice blocks placed in the street.
Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Muhammad Arsalan, accompanied by trainee assistant commissioners and police, inspected the site and met local residents, who unanimously demanded immediate closure of the units.
Both facilities were sealed on the spot under relevant laws, while the owners were warned to relocate their businesses outside the residential area or face further legal proceedings.
APP/akt
