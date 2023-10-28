Open Menu

Illegal Immigrants's Repatriation Plan Finalized: Caretaker Home Minister Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Illegal immigrants's repatriation plan finalized: Caretaker Home Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Sindh Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz has said that the repatriation plan for foreign nationals, who were residing in the province without proper documentation, had been finalized and all the necessary formalities were completed in this regard.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office here Saturday regarding Illegal immigrants' repatriation.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport, DG PDMA, Commissioners of Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zonal DIGs Karachi, DIGs Special Branch, all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi and Larkana and senior Representatives of NADRA & FIA.

Haris Nawaz said that the individuals had been encouraged to voluntarily return to their home countries by November 1, with the government committed to providing them with necessary support for their smooth repatriation. “Repatriation efforts will be carried out from designated points across the province. Special arrangements will be made at these points, including the provision of food, and special care for women, children, and the elderly”, he added.

The minister also stressed upon foolproof security arrangements at the holding centers as well as security to the convoys on way back to their countries. “There is a need to keep an eye on hostile elements to foil any possible nefarious design”, he added.

Haris clarified that the government was not only repatriating illegal Afghan refugees but also all other foreigners living illegally back to their home countries. “State action against illegal foreigners, including their deportation, was in accordance with the law of the land, for ensuring the safety and security of the country”, he maintained.

The meeting was informed that three holding centers have been established one each in Karachi, Hyderabad and Jacobabad for this purpose. These centers will also offer access to medical services, doctors, medicines, and other healthcare facilities, besides the safety and security of the inhabitants.

It was further inform that the control rooms at provincial, divisional and district levels have been established to coordinate, monitor and report. Representatives of police, NADRA, FIA, PDMA, Special Branch and other intelligence agencies will be a part of the control room.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of sending the illegal immigrants by special trains in order to lessen security issues besides providing all the necessary facilities, at one place, without any interruption. The Caretaker Home Minister Sindh while nominating the Commissioner Karachi as the focal person directed him to discuss the proposal with the Federal government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Afghanistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Larkana Jacobabad Federal Investigation Agency November Women All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his r ..

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his rehab journey

14 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle A ..

Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle Assembly

17 minutes ago
 106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers C ..

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers Conference

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficult ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficulties Forum

47 minutes ago
 ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

1 hour ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

1 hour ago
Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

2 hours ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

2 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

2 hours ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

2 hours ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

3 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan