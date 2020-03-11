Illegal jetties will be regularized: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi

UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the Government is agreed to regularize illegal jetties located in Ibrahim Haidri

Responding to a question the minster said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) as a port authority impose no charges on residents of the coastal area to commute in or out to sea or traveling between different islands.

However, charges namely "Tolls on Fishing Boats and Hard & Foreshore Fees" and License fees are collected as per KPT tariff under KPT by laws for the owner of fishing boats, passenger boats, water, oil and cargo barges.

He said Korangi fisheries harbor authority only accommodates fishing vessels and not charging any amount nor collecting any fee from residents of coastal areas to commute in or out to sea.

The minister further informed the house that Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) functions under the ministry of defense and not under the ministry of maritime affairs.

He told the National Assembly that fishing within 12 nautical miles, after 18th amendment is provincial subject however deep sea fishing is subject of maritime ministry.

