Illegal Laboratory Sealed By Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A team of health department has sealed an illegal laboratory which was being run by a quack here at Abdul Hakeem on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the health department launched a crack down against quacks across the district.

The team sealed British Collection Point which was being run by a quack Imran who was also an electrician by profession.

The health department sources said that the quack set up laboratory inside his electrician shop and collecting samples of the citizens. He himself was preparing reports instead of sending these samples to any authorised laboratory and putting public lives on risk.

The health team has sent the case of health care commission for further action.

