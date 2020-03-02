Illegal lawyers' chambers case: Islamabad High Court reserves judgment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on a case against encroachments by the lawyers at F-8 football ground through constructing illegal chambers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on a case against encroachments by the lawyers at F-8 football ground through constructing illegal chambers.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah of IHC reserved the decision after listening arguments from all stakeholders at large.

During the course or proceeding, the chief justice asked the newly elected president Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) if he had read the case.

The president IHCBA adopted the stance that the legal fraternity was not willing to continue its structures on play ground's land. He said that they would start construction of chambers on lawyers' plot soon.

After this, the bench reserved its judgment.