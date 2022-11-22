Illegal liquor licence case: Court extends interim bail of Buzdar till Dec 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till December 5 in an illegal liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the hearing on the bail application of former chief minister. Usman Buzadr also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

During the proceedings, the court asked whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) required custody of Usman Buzdar.

NAB Prosecutor Faisal Shehzad Gondal stated: "We did not have arrest warrants of the petitioner".

At this stage, Buzdar's counsel requested the court to give a date for arguments.

However, the NAB prosecutor raised an objection on the plea, saying why a date was required in the absence of the arrest warrants. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and extended the interim bail of the former chief minister till Dec 5.

NAB had launched investigation against Usman Buzdar and officials of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab on the charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under-construction hotel in violation of the rules.

Meanwhile, a protest was also held outside the accountability court against Usman Buzdar and protesters raised slogans against him.