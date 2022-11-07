Illegal liquor licence: Court grants interim bail to Usman Buzdar till Nov 22

An accountability court on Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till November 22 in an illegal liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till November 22 in an illegal liquor licence case.

The court ordered the former chief minister to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders while hearing a bail application filed by the Usman Buzdar.

Buzdar's counsel argued before the court that the bureau had launched an inquiry against his client and others on the charges of granting an illegal liquor license to a hotel in violation of rules. He submitted that the bureau had launched the inquiry with malafide intention whereas it did not have mandate for the purpose. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations but it was feared that the authorities might arrest him.

He mentioned that his client had availed protective bail from the LHC Multan bench in the matter. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of the bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab till Nov 22 and restrained the bureau from his arrest. The court also directed the former chief minister to join the NAB investigations.

The NAB had launched investigations against Usman Buzdar and officials of Excise & Taxation Department Punjab on the charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under construction hotel in violation of rules.