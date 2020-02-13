Illegal logs recovered, three arrested in Peshawar

Shangla police on Thursday foiled a bid of smuggling illegal logs and arrested three persons involved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Shangla police on Thursday foiled a bid of smuggling illegal logs and arrested three persons involved.

Police spokesman said, SHO Bisham, Habib Sayyed along with a police team during an action arrested three persons and recovered 15 big trunks of pine trees from their vehicle.

The arrested logs smugglers were identified as Hassan Bacha, Behram and Afreen Shan.

Police impounded the vehicle used in logs smuggling and registered cases against the arrested smugglers.