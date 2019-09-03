Illegal LPG cylinder godown sealed

Civil defence department on Tuesday sealed an illegal liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder godown by taking 200 commercial cylinders into possession

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Civil defence department on Tuesday sealed an illegal liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder godown by taking 200 commercial cylinders into possession.

The civil defence team arrested the godown owner Abdul Ghafoor.

The team was led by civil defence officer Fatima Khan, accompanying policemen.

Qutabpur police registered a case against the godown owner.

The accused neither had a distributor of any company nor possess a licence for LPG cylinders storage.

Fatima Khan said that illegal LPG godowns and refilling facilities pose a threat to life and property and action against these would continue as per standing orders from deputy commissioner Amir Khatak.