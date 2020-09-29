UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal LPG Cylinder Shops Sealed In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Illegal LPG cylinder shops sealed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against illegal LPG cylinder shops, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab sealed several shops in city area here the other day.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner city visited Kohinoor and Gru Nagar Chowks and sealed illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder shops.

He warned shopkeepers to close down their illegal businesses failing which strict legal action would be taken against them while heavy fines would also be charged from the violators.

Related Topics

LPG Hyderabad Gas From

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

41 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

42 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

59 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.