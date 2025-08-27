Open Menu

Illegal LPG Cylinders Removed From Passenger Vehicles In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Illegal LPG cylinders removed from passenger vehicles in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a strict crackdown against vehicles carrying LPG cylinders and removed the illegal cylinders from the vehicles.

The operation, led by RTA Secretary Dera Shaukat Iqbal with the support of DSP Traffic, Chan Shah, was conducted following the special directives of Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak.

During the campaign, LPG cylinders installed in passenger vehicles were removed on the spot with the help of mechanics, while traffic police imposed heavy fines on violators.

The confiscated cylinders were later emptied outside the city and rendered unusable to eliminate the risk of reinstallation.

Speaking on the occasion, RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal said that the campaign would continue until the removal of last illegal cylinder.

He reiterated that no compromise would be made on public safety, and strict action would be taken against all vehicles endangering passengers’ lives by carrying LPG cylinders.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan