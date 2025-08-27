Illegal LPG Cylinders Removed From Passenger Vehicles In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a strict crackdown against vehicles carrying LPG cylinders and removed the illegal cylinders from the vehicles.
The operation, led by RTA Secretary Dera Shaukat Iqbal with the support of DSP Traffic, Chan Shah, was conducted following the special directives of Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak.
During the campaign, LPG cylinders installed in passenger vehicles were removed on the spot with the help of mechanics, while traffic police imposed heavy fines on violators.
The confiscated cylinders were later emptied outside the city and rendered unusable to eliminate the risk of reinstallation.
Speaking on the occasion, RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal said that the campaign would continue until the removal of last illegal cylinder.
He reiterated that no compromise would be made on public safety, and strict action would be taken against all vehicles endangering passengers’ lives by carrying LPG cylinders.
