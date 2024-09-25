Illegal LPG, petrol sales endanger lives in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Citizens in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are raising concerns about the unregulated sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrol in local markets, as many fear that the lack of safety measures could lead to serious accidents. They are calling for stricter enforcement by the authorities.

Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are worried about the unchecked sale of LPG and petrol in various areas. They claim that this illegal activity is putting lives at risk, as sellers operate without proper precautions in densely populated locations.

Talking to APP, Mudassar Iqbal, a local resident, mentioned that illegal agencies are operating openly in areas such as Bari Imam, Golra, and Koral.

According to him, the unregulated sale of these petroleum products poses a serious threat to public safety, and immediate action is needed to prevent a potential disaster.

Another concerned citizen, Tasawar Abbas, expressed his frustrations, pointing out that numerous shops are involved in filling gas cylinders and mini rickshaws without following safety guidelines.

Despite this, the district administration appears to be ignoring the problem. Tasawar Abbas said that while occasional raids result in the closure of some shops, they are quickly reopened within a few days, allowing the dangerous practice to continue.

He also claimed that the district administration is more focused on enforcing rules at the outdoor areas of hotels, possibly to satisfy higher authorities, while neglecting the more pressing issue of illegal petroleum sales.

In response to these concerns, a spokesman from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said that no one is allowed to operate without a permit and that agencies dealing in LPG and petrol should only be located far away from public areas. However, residents argue that the reality on the ground is different, with many illegal outlets operating in populated areas.

Recent actions by the district administration have led to the sealing of five illegal LPG points, and one person has been arrested for filling LPG in vehicles without authorization.

While these recent measures are a step in the right direction, many residents believe that stricter enforcement and regular inspections are needed to prevent further risks to public safety.

They have urged the Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, to crack down on illegal petroleum sales before a tragedy occurs.

